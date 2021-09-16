Butterfly fun to take flight in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville is known for it's butterfly watching. They are even a proud Monarch City USA member.
To celebrate all things butterflies, Kingsville is holding a festival called Butterfly Blitz.
The festival is happening Saturday October 2nd, but you can also schedule a Winged Wonder Tour at the King Ranch on that Friday and Sunday. To book a tour call 361-592-8055.
As for the festival, which will be held at Dick Kleberg Park, here is a list of events:
- 10am - Tag & Release of Monarchs
- 11am - Pollinator Gardening
- 12pm - Photographing Nature
- 1pm - iNaturalist Usage
- 2pm - Tag & Release of Monarchs
- 3pm - Pollinator Gardening
- 8-10pm - Pollinators of the Night
For more information click here.