Butterfly fun to take flight in Kingsville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kingsville is known for it's butterfly watching. They are even a proud Monarch City USA member.

To celebrate all things butterflies, Kingsville is holding a festival called Butterfly Blitz.

The festival is happening Saturday October 2nd, but you can also schedule a Winged Wonder Tour at the King Ranch on that Friday and Sunday. To book a tour call 361-592-8055.

As for the festival, which will be held at Dick Kleberg Park, here is a list of events:

10am - Tag & Release of Monarchs

11am - Pollinator Gardening

12pm - Photographing Nature

1pm - iNaturalist Usage

2pm - Tag & Release of Monarchs

3pm - Pollinator Gardening

8-10pm - Pollinators of the Night



For more information click here.