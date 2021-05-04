Business owner creates products aimed at promoting health

BEEVILLE, Texas — A Bee County business owner has developed a creative way to help those in her community who suffer from health problems.

Growing up, whenever Maria Criste Reynolds felt ill her mother would use herbs and natural products to help her get better.

These are the same concepts she is using at her business CC’s at 416 North Saint Mary's St. in Beeville.

“I feel like, just being able to get involved with the community, we have such a small town that everybody becomes basically like a whole family,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds was born in Mexico and says for more than a decade she worked very hard and graduated from college. In September she received her citizenship.

She then began to focus on her dream which was to open up her own business.

CC’s has many items on the menu but the biggest attractions are the drinks which can help folks with high blood pressure, migraines, diabetes, and much more.

“I guess my ultimate goal is just helping people," she said. "And if I can (do it) through drinks then that’s what I’m here for. And that’s what CC’s is here for."

Her business and its atmosphere is proving to be popular with her clientele.

“CC’s reminds me of home,” said Beeville resident Kristi Rowlett, who says she enjoys taking her daughter to CC's. “We got a couple of coffee places, but I really love the atmosphere here and the choices."

Both share the significance of supporting local businesses, especially in a small town like Beeville.

“It’s really important to come here and just buy a coffee every once in a while just so we can keep this amazing business in our town,” said her daughter Li Rowlett.

Reynolds says she’s going to continue to research more natural and healthy items which will benefit those who stop by.

“A lot of people want to support small business owners," she said. "Also, too, if you bring something that is unique to them that they can’t find somewhere else, that’s what brings their attention."