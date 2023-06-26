Burglar suspect caught on camera breaking into Chacho's Tacos on Ayers St.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The owner of Chacho's Tacos is pleading for the help of the community after someone broke into their business overnight.

On the restaurant's Facebook page, the owners reported that the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officials say that the wall panel was removed, and a hole was kicked into the sheetrock on the side of the building.

"Well, actually, they took money that we had. He actually tore everything up to be able to look for what he wanted. He got it," said Mary Gutierrez.

According to detectives, the burglar took several hundred dollars from the restaurant.

No arrest has been made yet, and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crimestoppers at 888-TIPS.