Burglar breaks into Corpus Christi parochial school, leaving an apology note

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A repentant burglar left behind an apology after breaking into a local parochial school.

According to Corpus Christi Police Department, Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic School was burglarized between Tuesday at 6:15 p.m. and Wednesday at 7:15 a.m.

There wasn't much taken from the school, though a spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi said it appeared that a Chromebook computer and a rosary were the only items missing.

The burglar appears to have had a troubled conscience after committing the crime as a note was found at the scene that said, "Sorry, times are hard."

No arrest has been made at this time.