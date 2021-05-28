Buckle up or get pulled over

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Department of Transportation's Click-It or Ticket Campaign is in full swing across the Coastal Bend.

The department says while crashes were down last year as people didn't travel that much due to the pandemic, there was a spike in deaths related to those not wearing a seat belt.

In 2020 there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists on Texas roadways. There were 1,073 fatalities in 2020 and 926 fatalities in 2019 due to people not wearing seat belts.

Officers and deputies are on patrol so if you don't click it, you will get a ticket.

Anyone unbuckled in a vehicle can be fined up to $200.