Buccaneer Days parade pachanga will be held indoors this year at the American Bank Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The streets, filled with people cheering and excited to see what creative floats are in the annual Buc Days parade.

”Buc Days is really cool and one of my childhood highlights in Buc Days for sure," says Corpus Christi resident, Juan Davlia.

However, this year will be different says Johnny Philipello, president and CEO of Buccaneer Commission.

“Putting 100,000 people on the street really wasn’t an option when we were having to figure this all out,” he says.

On Sunday, May 2 at 6 p.m, The American Bank Center will host 80 floats while people watch from the stands, only their seats will be divided by glass.

The parade pachanga in the arena will be at 50% capacity a total of 3500 seats.

“So, they’re in pods of 2,4,6 and 8 and you can purchase on bucdays.com and ticketmaster," says Philipello.

It will be a different sight on the streets of Corpus Christi. Traffic will be controlled and directed to Whataburger Field, and surrounding lots to help manage the different events.

“If you don’t want to walk from Whataburger field there will be a shuttle provided by RTA to pick you up and drop you off right at the front gate, and take you back when its over,” says Philipello.

There has not been a shortage of food during Buccaneer days, and this year you can count of carnival foods and arena foods while watching the parade says Philipello.

On the day of the parade count on KRIS 6 News for live coverage. If you cannot purchase tickets, enjoy the event from the comfort of your home.