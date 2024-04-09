Watch Now
Buc Days

Actions

Buc Days Stripes Carnival 'All-You-Can-Ride' wristbands now on sale for $25

$25 All-you-can-ride wristbands
Buc Days
$25 All-you-can-ride wristbands
Posted at 2:25 PM, Apr 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-09 15:33:21-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days is around the corner, and you can now purchase your 'All You Can Ride' wristbands at all O'Reilly Auto Parts stores for only $25.

Save up to $10 now through May 1 when you purchase a wristband online or in-store, which includes free gate admission.

The Buc Days Stripes Carnival will be located outside the American Bank Center, located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd.

This year's carnival will include over 30 carnival rides for both children and adults, food vendors, games, a marketplace, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit the Buc Days website to purchase your 'All You Can Ride' wristbands online.

Ticket Information: Unlimited Ride Specials (When purchased at the carnival ticket box)

Monday - Friday: $30
Saturdays & Sunday, May 5: $40
Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12): $20

Other Specials

Thursday, May 2: $1 gate admission & $1 rides

Gate Admission

Adults: $10 per person, per day
Children (over 36", up to 16 years old): $5
*Children under 36" tall: free

Tips before attending Buc Days

  • Before purchasing tickets, Check your weather forecast. Ticket and wristband purchases are non refundable due to weather conditions.
  • Bring comfortable clothes and pack a jacket or rain wear -- Check your weather forecast
  • Hydrate and Sunscreen On warm days, make sure to apply sunscreen and drink plenty of water to keep comfortable. Take advantage of seating and shade areas for maximum comfort.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BucDaysBands.png

Get your Buc Days tickets here

Buc Days Section