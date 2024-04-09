Buc Days Stripes Carnival 'All-You-Can-Ride' wristbands now on sale for $25

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Buc Days is around the corner, and you can now purchase your 'All You Can Ride' wristbands at all O'Reilly Auto Parts stores for only $25.

Save up to $10 now through May 1 when you purchase a wristband online or in-store, which includes free gate admission.

The Buc Days Stripes Carnival will be located outside the American Bank Center, located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd.

This year's carnival will include over 30 carnival rides for both children and adults, food vendors, games, a marketplace, arts and crafts, and other family-friendly activities.

For more information, visit the Buc Days website to purchase your 'All You Can Ride' wristbands online.

Ticket Information: Unlimited Ride Specials (When purchased at the carnival ticket box)

Monday - Friday: $30

Saturdays & Sunday, May 5: $40

Mother's Day (Sunday, May 12): $20

Other Specials

Thursday, May 2: $1 gate admission & $1 rides

Gate Admission

Adults: $10 per person, per day

Children (over 36", up to 16 years old): $5

*Children under 36" tall: free

Tips before attending Buc Days

Before purchasing tickets, Check your weather forecast. Ticket and wristband purchases are non refundable due to weather conditions.

Bring comfortable clothes and pack a jacket or rain wear -- Check your weather forecast