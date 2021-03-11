Brushfire in Petronila scorches 10 acres

PETRONILA, Texas — A brush fire ripped through a field off FM 665 and County Road 61 in Petronila.

Nueces County ESD No. 2 Fire Chief Dale Scott tells KRIS 6 News that the fire started around 4:19 pm Wednesday.

Scott said 15 fire units responded to the fire, which scorched over 10 acres.

He said the flames were blowing towards some houses but when the flames hit a plowed field the flames went around them.

it took crews about 45 minutes to get things under control.

Scott said the wind was really bad and the grass is very dry.

As of 6 p.m., fire crews were out checking for hot spots.

No one was hurt.