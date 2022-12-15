Brownsville man sentenced to prison for smuggling meth

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Johnathan Martinez, a 27-year-old man from Brownsville, has been ordered to prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine through a Border Patrol checkpoint.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. District Judge Drew B. Tipton ordered him to serve 24 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release afterward.

Martinez pled guilty on Oct. 6, 2021 and had no prior criminal record to this offense.

On Oct. 19, 2020, Martinez arrived at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Sarita. A K-9 alerted to his vehicle and a search revealed three bundles of cocaine hidden in an aftermarket metal box and the computer module.

The confiscated meth had an estimated street value of $75,000.

Martinez was allowed to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

