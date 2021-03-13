Menu

Brooks County Park to Receive a Walking Trail and Major Upgrades

Flag in Brooks County
Posted at 6:33 PM, Mar 12, 2021
BROOKS COUNTY, Texas — According to Brooks County Judge Eric Ramos, the county ranked second to last in a mental health study pre-pandemic.

The Hogg Foundation in Austin, which focuses on improving the mental health of residents is stepping in with a hundred thousand dollar grant.

"It has really affected many of us, especially those who have lost income and lost jobs. it has created an even more complex situation with those with mental health issues." He said.

The money will be used to beautify Ricardo S. Lopez Park and add a walking trail.

" A park like this is going to be a blessing, so that we can get back to normal." Judge Ramos said.

