Brooks County ISD postpones school due to spike in COVID-19 cases

Brooks County ISD announced on Monday that they will be postponing school until January 17 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases within the community.

They are encouraging everyone to avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, and wear masks as much as possible.

Additionally, the Brooks County/ City Of Falfurrias Emergency Management is advising residents to avoid socializing with anyone outside of their household to 'stop the spread'.

To further solidify their 'stop the spread' initiative, the city of Falfurrias and Brooks County will implement a curfew for school aged children during the day, and law enforcement will be patrolling for violators.

