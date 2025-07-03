Brewster Street Icehouse on Padre Island is now hiring

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Brewster Street Icehouse on Padre Island is hiring. They hosted a hiring fair at their Southside location on Wednesday, July 2nd.

The company says they are looking for line and prep cooks, dishwashers, food runners, bussers, and kitchen leadership roles. Wednesday's fair serves as an opportunity to meet the team, learn about the restaurant's culture, and possibly get hired on the spot.

KRIS 6 News caught up with Chief Marketing Officer of Brewster Street Icehouse, Avery Durril-Reny, who tells us how neighbors interested in applying should prepare.

"Bring a smiling face and a good attitude, that's really all we need right now," Durril-Reny said. "Be ready to talk to us about what you want do. If you're in high school, or you know, if you're retired, we're here.The Brewster family is ready for you."

If you missed Wednesday's hiring event, you can stop by Brewster Street Icehouse on the Southside on Thursday, July 3rd, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

You are advised to bring a resume, and to be prepared for an on-site interview.