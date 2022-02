Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Nathan Brandley confirmed to KRIS 6 News that a school bus has rolled over on its side at State Highway 44 and McKinzie Road.

Brandley said two children and a bus driver were inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

He added that there are no injuries to report at this time.

Details of the accident are currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back to KRIS 6 News for Updates.