Special needs group offered at Catholic Charities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those with all types of special needs gather every month for their fun day — but this fun day was filled with Christmas cheer,

The Ministry and Life Enrichment for persons with disabilities with the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi provides a safe space for those with special needs in the area.

Isabel Hernandez is with the ministry she said this group provides a place of friendship not just for those with special needs but for their families as well.

" A lot of these families need the support because otherwise they would stay home and feel isolated. they need to socialize," Hernandez said.

She added that being involved in this group has opened her eyes.

" It's given me more of an opportunity to see and to want to be a better advocate for them," she said.

Volunteers like Luis Salinas have seen this group transform in the last four decades, he's been there for every moment playing music.

"They need a place to get together and just be themselves and to be able to laugh and build community with the others," Salinas said.

Salinas said the group was started by father David Walsh who wanted to create something for those with disabilities as well as a deaf choir.

"I keep on coming back because these people are the soft of the earth and they really loved to be involved," he said.

The group has become a sanctuary for families and is open to those of all faiths, If you would like to participate or volunteer with the group you can reach them at 361 884-0651.

