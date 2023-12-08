Music Therapy helping those with special needs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Music is a universal language.

For many with special needs who have trouble communicating, Robin Blue a music therapist with therapy connections in South Texas said music therapy is the answer.

"Music therapy has been used as a form of verbal and non-verbal communication, sometimes clients that are not able to speak or sing. That can be the communication between the two," said Blue.

After nearly two decades of using music to help those with disabilities, Blue said she knows the impact of connecting music and memory.

"If you think about how we all learn the ABCs, you know it's through song, and so that device of using music in that way, can help with learning and memory retention," Blue said.

Choice Living community in Corpus Christi is a center assisting people living with special needs.

Jayden Allbright who enjoys playing the piano spends a lot of time going to Choice Living and says music therapy has helped him.

"It's very cool, you know why? Because I've been doing really well," Allbright said.

Jayden's teacher, Angel Dominguez said seeing his students improve has a benefit for him too.

"It's not only therapeutic that it brings calm but it also gives intense concentration. At the end of the day, it's just fun and relaxing," Allbright said.

At the end of the day, music therapy has different functions. Therapists are also finding music therapy beneficial to people diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

