CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Ministry and Life Enrichment of Persons with Disabilities Program with Catholic Charities will host their annual Heart of Christmas Drive-thru event on Saturday, Dec. 16 at St. John Paul II High School from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

The event benefits people with disabilities. You must register to participate, and you can call 361-884-0651 for more information.