Brand new Pet Supplies Plus store in Moore Plaza embraces community as neighbors

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For all you pet lovers and owners — there's now a new pet store located in the Coastal Bend.

Pet Supplies Plus is locally owned and has all your pet needs for your furry friends. Located at Moore Plaza, the store offers amenities such as self-pet wash stations, a knowledgeable pet care team, and a carry-out service in which team members carry heavy items to customers' cars.

The store is owned by local entrepreneurs and brothers Brian and Matt Barrett. Brian explained to us how customers are called 'neighbors' in order to build a closer relationship with the community.

Pets Supplies Plus will also partner with local animal shelters, rescue organizations, and non-profits to host year-round adoption events, fundraisers, and pet food and product drives.