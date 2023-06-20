Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Bend set to open early learning center in 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the Coastal Bend being a "desert" for early learning centers and child day cares, the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend is opening their own early learning center facility.

This project is over a year in the making and will cater to newborns through 5-year-olds.

The new facility will take over the old Minor Emergency Center at 10102 S. Padre Island Dr. in Flour Bluff.

CEO Kim Barrientos said the project is circled around the mission, which is to serve the children of the community. The building will have it's own designated classrooms based on age groups.

“It’s very important for us to give kids the skills that they need in the community that they need to advance," Barrientos said. "So in that way, our children will be prepared to head to kindergarten when it's time for them to go."

Along with the various classrooms, there will also be advanced security measures to ensure the safety of the children, new technology and highly qualified educators that will offer hands on academic, social and emotional development.

Barrientos also said that the curriculum taught will be approved by the Texas Education Agency.

"The hope is to alleviate some of the stress of the parents, but to also provide these children with skills that will help them prepare for their future," Barrientos said.

As the project is in the early stages, Barrientos said that it will cost the organization approximately $900,000 to $1 million to complete the entire learning center.

In effort to purchase new equipment, classroom supplies and the necessities for the facility, they are also hoping to do a toy and game drive in the fall of 2023 to raise funds. They are also open to receiving community support and donations.

The new early learning center is set to open January 2024.

To help donate or enroll your child into the early learning center, there is more information on the organization's website.

For the latest local news updatesclick here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.