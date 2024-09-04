Boy Scout makes it his mission to revive roses killed by Texas freeze at Bishop Garriga

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents in South Texas won’t soon forget the freeze that overcame the state in February of 2021.

Killing plants and trees that weren’t protected, including several rose bushes at Bishop Garriga Middle Preparatory School.

"When they said they wanted renovating, I thought it was a great idea," Paul Afuso, a boy scout with Troop 162, said.

Paul Afuso, now a junior at Incarnate Word Academy, didn’t get to enjoy the rose garden during his time at Bishop Garriga because the freeze had killed the roses.

The roses located by the living rosary, a quiet place for students to go and relax in between classes was in much need of ‘time, love and care’.

"Those kids need a place, that they can just go to relax and breathe. Go someplace where they can talk to their friends and meditate,” Mary Afuso, Paul’s mom, said.

Paul, a Boy Scout looking for his Eagle project, decided to give back to his middle school by replacing the rose bushes.

Clara Benitez-Cortez KRIS 6 Angel Paul Afuso

"I say it looks pretty good. Some of the roses are still dormant but, just give it some time, and the roses will bloom and the grass around the living rosary will look better,” Afuso said.

Thanks to the Boy Scout with Troop 162, future middle school students will now be able to enjoy walking to class or taking a breather by the freshly renovated rose garden.

"He has done something that is actually quite compelling because of character formation,” said Rene Towns, Scout Master.

The high school junior setting an example for others around him.

“I think it's a testament to the great kids we have here that Paul contributes back to the community, but it's also a testament to his family,” Paul’s IWC Football Coach Jay Aleman said.

Paul hopes to continue giving back and has advice for others who want to also serve their community.

“Before you give back to the community, acknowledge how much it’s given to you so it gives you more of an incentive to help,” Afuso said.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.