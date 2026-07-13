Border Patrol agents stop tractor-trailer smuggling attempt near Sarita, detain 59 people

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector stopped a smuggling attempt Friday morning involving dozens of people packed inside a tractor-trailer at a checkpoint near Sarita.

Customs and Border Protection says the driver acted nervous and tried to drive past an X-ray scanner. Agents tracked down the truck and stopped it.

When agents opened the trailer, the situation escalated quickly.

"When the agent broke the seal on the trailer and opened the door, an estimated 60 subjects jumped off the trailer, pushing past the agent and a Kenedy County Sheriff's deputy."

Backup agents eventually caught 59 people from 9 different countries. CBP says all of those individuals are now in custody.

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