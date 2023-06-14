Boil notice issued for the city of Rockport

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Rockport has issued a boil notice for residents after a water supply line was damaged, according to a press release from Rockport city officials.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a local contractor struck a water supply line leading to Rockport's public water system. This caused leakage and a loss of water pressure to a portion of the water system.

Repair crews were able to arrive within 30 minutes of the incident being reported and were expected to finish repairs between 6 and 7 p.m.

City officials state in the release that until its confirmed to be safe, residents should boil their water before using it.

Contact Public Works Director for the City of Rockport Mike Donoho at (361) 790-1160 with any questions or concerns.

