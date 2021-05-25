Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials: 'Missing swimmer' found near J.P. Luby Beach

items.[0].videoTitle
Nueces County ESD No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Scott said the body found near J.P. Luby Surf Park is that of the swimmer who went missing.
Search continues for missing 18-year-old local swimmer
Posted at 4:26 PM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 18:14:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Nueces County ESD No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Scott said the body found near J.P. Luby Surf Park is that of a missing swimmer.

Scott said 18-year-old Andru Bass currently is the only reported missing swimmer in the area.

WATCH M
This weekend, the search for a missing Bass started after he was last seen in the water in the area near Packery Channel.

Family members tell us Bass was swimming off Padre Island with his 16-year-old brother when he vanished Sunday night.

This happened in the area of Zahn Road, just north of Packery Channel.

This is a developing news story and we will have more info when it is available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education