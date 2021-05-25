Officials: 'Missing swimmer' found near J.P. Luby Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE (4:55 p.m.): Nueces County ESD No. 2 Volunteer Fire Department Chief Dale Scott said the body found near J.P. Luby Surf Park is that of a missing swimmer.

Scott said 18-year-old Andru Bass currently is the only reported missing swimmer in the area.

This weekend, the search for a missing Bass started after he was last seen in the water in the area near Packery Channel.

Family members tell us Bass was swimming off Padre Island with his 16-year-old brother when he vanished Sunday night.

This happened in the area of Zahn Road, just north of Packery Channel.

This is a developing news story and we will have more info when it is available.