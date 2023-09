MATHIS, Texas — On Friday, Bobby Rodriguez, the special needs football player from Mathis we told you about, was crowned Homecoming King.

Bobby Patrick Mahomes, as he likes to be called, makes the Pirates the dream team.

His mom sent in some pictures and videos as he was being crowned. We want to give Bobby a shout-out and wish him good luck on the rest of his senior year.

Currently, the Mathis Pirates are 2-2 for their football season.