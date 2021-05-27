Boat catches fire in Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two homes and a boat were damaged after a boat caught fire Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in inside a boat just after 4 p.m. between two homes on Catcay Drive off of Caribbean Drive in Flour Bluff.

When firefighters arrived, they saw a boat was engulfed in flames and causing damage to two homes.

Crews from CCFD,ESD#2 and NAS FD were able to put out the fire within five minutes after they arrived on scene.

Fire investigators are determining what caused the fire.

Local volunteers with the Red Cross were called out to the scene to assist the families inside the homes.