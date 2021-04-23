Boat captain tells the story of catching the 876 pound bluefin tuna

COPRUS CHRISTI, Texas — Setting out 150 miles offshore, captain Justin Drummond and his crew got a bite from a bluefin tuna last week, one he says they wouldn't let get away.

“We drive the boat around him trying to catch him very quickly," says boat captain, Justin Drummond. "Then he sounded on us then it became that brutal epic battle that ended up taking 9 hours."

That battle began at around 9 in the morning. Captain Drummond says he missed the chance to catch something like this last year when they had already met the quota for fish caught in the Gulf.

“You spend all this time and all this money on diesel fuel, and bait expense and what it takes to go out there and do this and when you're connected to something like this people just want to rush," he says.

They didn't rush, making no progress for the first few hours. Drummond says the angler was exhausted.

“Then we had to attach the harness to the chair so he could let pressure of his kegs and break for 15 to 20 minutes at a time," says Drummond.

Suddenly, a breaking point, as they started to reel the fish in, it was a moral booster for Drummond and his crew. Then, finally pulling this massive fish onto the boat.

“Tuna can only breath when they’re swimming actively, so if it can't move anymore it can't get the oxygen it needs,” says Assistant Professor for the Department of Marine Science at The University of Texas, Simon Brandl.

Pulling into Fisherman's Warf around midnight, they weighed the catch, it weighed in at 876 pounds and measured 114 inches long and 84 inches in girth.

“Generally speaking this is an individual based on its size we can infer it is more than 20 years of age, it’s an old fish for this particular species," says Brandl.

The next question on Captain Drummond's mind was what to do with this bluefin tune. Wyatt Hickman, at Fisherman's Warf helped with the fish clean.

"All in all, from start to finish, it took about 3 and a half hours," says Hickman.

Drummond says the estimated 600 pounds of fish meat went to his crew members, clients of Ventura Excursions, friends and family.

