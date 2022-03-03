Bluntzer Fruit Stand storefront set to 'shut its doors'; holding final sale

The Bluntzer Fruit Stand will be closing its storefront near Robstown by the end of the week, and took to social media to explain the reason for its closure.

The fruit stand announced on Facebook that it is hosting a final sale of product through March 6, before closing their storefront in the area.

"Unfortunately, the time has come for BFS to shut its doors," BFS owner Nicholas Arguijo said in a Facebook post. "There are many factors that have, regretfully, led me to make this decision. Running a small business can be difficult when the cost of goods and cost of transportation of goods reach record highs while product availability remains at an all time low."

Arguijo said although the storefront is closing, the BFS "will do our very best to continue to attend pop up markets & events."

He asked customers to keep an eye on social media, email and text message updates regarding what events they will attend.

"We are just as saddened, if not, more, than you may be after hearing this news," Arguijo said. "On behalf of myself and the remaining members of the BFS team, I would like to thank you for your patronage, support, kind & encouraging words, positive feedback, and for simply being the best customers we could have ever asked for. You were the often the best part of our days and will most assuredly be missed."

The fruit stand has been open since 2010. The final closing sale began Thursday, and will continue until March 6 at 7 p.m. or when "all perishable inventory is depleted."