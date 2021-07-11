Blood drive happening today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The United States is facing a nationwide blood shortage. If you are able to, you can help today.

The Coastal Bend Blood Center is holding a blood drive starting at 9 a.m. The drive will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Portland.

The church is located on 4545 Wildcat Dr. in Portland, Texas. Donors can either walk-in or schedule their appointment online in advance. There are still several slots open for today at 12:30 p.m.

To register to donate blood at this drive, you can click here. The map to find locations and times for other scheduled blood drives can be found on the Coastal Bend Blood Center's website here.