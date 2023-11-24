Black Friday shoppers hit the town for those special deals

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The KRIS 6 News crew found some eager Black Friday shoppers lined up outside of JC Penney's at La Palmera Mall this morning on Black Friday.

Some of these hardcore Black Friday shoppers had been waiting since 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving night. Shoppers wanted to make sure they would be able to take full advantage of the Black Friday deals.

"We've always done Black Friday shopping, and our kids have never experienced Black Friday shopping, so we decided to come this morning just for the vibe," said one Black Friday shopper, Robert Cortez.

Not all shoppers were looking for bargains, whereas some people say they do it simply because it's a tradition.

