Bishop Police Department raising awareness for breast cancer

BISHOP, Texas — The Bishop Police Department is showing its support during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“Most citizens are familiar with the iconic 'Black and White' police car design, however, the Bishop Police Department wants you to #ThinkPink during Breast Cancer Awareness Month," says a Facebook post from the department.

Citizens are encouraged to say hello to Bishop P.D. Criminal Investigations Division (C.I.D) Supervisor, Lieutenant Diana Leal, who has been assigned the vehicle and happens to be a cancer survivor herself.

The vehicle wrap and design were provided by Gulf Coast Graphics and Signs.

Every year, nearly 270,000 women and more than 2,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

The month of October goes pink each year to bring awareness and support to finding a cure.

For the third year in a row, our own Paulo Salazar serves as an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink.

