Join Paulo Salazar's Real Men Wear Pink awareness campaign

Real Men Wear Pink will continue throughout October
Posted at 5:35 AM, Oct 06, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year, nearly 270,000 women and more than 2,000 men are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.

The month of October goes pink each year to bring awareness and support to finding a cure.

For the third year in a row, I'll serve as an ambassador for Real Men Wear Pink.

I hope to not only raise awareness but more importantly money that will be used here in the Coastal Bend.

My goal is to raise $2,500, but I need your help and support to do it.

So join me in the fight against breast cancer.

Go to KRIS6cares.com, click on my link to my donation page and please donate today.

