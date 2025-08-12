Bishop Michael Mulvey offers special blessing for students

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parochial students from the Diocese of Corpus Christi started their school year on Monday, August 11.

Bishop Michael Mulvey blessed a group of students who gathered at the new Saint John Paul II Academy at the end of their first day of classes.

The bishop also offered words of encouragement during what the diocese describe as a moment of faith.

"I think all of us at the beginning of anything new are hopeful," Bishop Mulvey said. "I certainly am hopeful for this new school year with out students. I'm here to encourage them, bless them and challenge them a little bit."

Bishop Mulvey's challenge was to remind the students of something that Saint John Paul II said, to see each other as a friend, not an enemy, and to make room for everyone and build peace.