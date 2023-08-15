Bishop HS coach, teacher dies in Sunday night car crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A crash on Sunday night has left the Bishop community in mourning, following the death of Bishop High School teacher and assistant coach Cody Ryan Perez.

The Texas Department of Public Safety sent a release on Monday afternoon related to a crash on Farm-to-Market 70 in Nueces County that killed the 29-year-old.

On Sunday at about 11:40 p.m., Perez was driving a Honda Civic westbound when he approached a curve.

"The Civic left the roadway striking multiple signs/poles indicating the curve in the roadway," the release states. "The Civic continued to travel in the grass through a roadside ditch, causing the driver to be ejected from the vehicle."

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office pronounced Perez dead at the scene, and the crash is still under investigation, the release states.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the school confirmed the death of "one of our very own."

"Cody was an exceptional teacher, coach, mentor, colleague, and friend," the post states. "He was a valued member of our Badger family and will be dearly missed by the many individuals whose lives he impacted."

This is a developing story. Check back with KRIS 6 News for updates.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.