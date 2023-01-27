Watch Now
Birding center re-opens in Port Aransas

Posted at 10:38 AM, Jan 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-27 11:38:15-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Destroyed by Hurricane Harvey back in 2017, the Leonabelle Turnbull Birding Center held a grand re-opening on Thursday thanks to funds from FEMA and the City of Port Aransas.

Rae Mooney, the Nature Preserve manager for the City of Port Aransas said, "It's a very long process to get disaster relief and, uh, to get the design. We've improved the design for a lot of these features so that we're more resilient for the next hurricane."

The birding center gives you a unique look at all sorts of bird species in their natural habitat.

KRIS 6 was told that a family of four endangered Whooping Cranes has been wintering at the preserve for the last six years.

