Big week for city's desalination effort

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The permitting process for Corpus Christi's desalination effort has taken a huge step forward.

That's what Corpus Christi City Water Utilities CEO Mike Murphy told council members at Tuesday's meeting.

Murphy, who is spearheading the city's desalination efforts, told council members on Tuesday that documentation that's a major part of the permitting process has been sent to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

That's the next step in getting permits approved for the inner harbor and the proposed La Quinta desalination sites.

Murphy told the council that there are now four permits pending at the TCEQ.

Council members will get a more detailed update on the desalination projects at a Wednesday afternoon workshop in council chambers.