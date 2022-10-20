Big Powerball jackpot up for grabs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another big jackpot is up for grabs and we're talking BIG!

Saturday night's Powerball jackpot has grown to $550,000,000.

If anyone wins Saturday, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot this year.

KRIS 6 visited a Bishop convenience store and asked a couple of residents what they would do if they won.

"I'd probably donate it, Donate some? Yeah, I would donate some. I'd definitely help my family out, definitely buy my car. $550 million dollars! Like who wouldn't want to win that much money? It's a lot of money, "Amber Torres said.

"Well first of all quit work and start investing. (Would you help your family out?) "Oh yeah, of course, I mean(...)family, friends," said Bishop resident John Teran.

The odds of winning Saturday night's Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

