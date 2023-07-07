Big jackpots and big dreams this weekend for two big drawings

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lady Luck, where are you?

That's the plea being heard across the country and here in the Coastal Bend.

Two massive lottery jackpots are up for grabs Friday and Saturday night.

Friday night's drawing is for a $427 milliion Mega Millions jackpot.

Saturday's Powerball jackpot eclipses that amount — it's worth a whopping $590 million.

Trying to figure out how much it would add up to if you won both jackpots?

We did the math for you, it comes out to over $1 billion.

As you can imagine, those are jackpots you just can't resist.

We visited the Prescott Meat Market, one of Corpus Christi's "lucky" stores, to get a feel for the frenzy.

One mystery woman who didn't give her name took a minimalist approach to instant riches.

She told the cashier, "I want a quick pick also, Powerball, and a Quick Pick cash option please."

Her approach is actually pretty logical, "All you need is one ticket to win and I'm gonna come back and I'm gonna let you all know."

Elias Lozano already knows what he'll do with those instant riches, "I'm gone! I'm going to retire!" he said.

But not everyone was buying into the lottery craze.

Felix Lopez wasn't at the Prescott Meat Market to buy Mega Millions or Powerball tickets.

"The Powerball I don't play all the time, I play the scratch offs because the Powerballs you're up against the whole United States and some guy from Wisconsin wins and the scratch offs, locally wins," he said. "So, you have a better chance on the scratch offs than on the Powerball."

Whether it's Mega Millions, Powerball or scratch offs, meat market regular Abel Adame had these words of wisdom, "If you don't buy a play, you don't win so I play to win."

And you don't have to spend a fortune to win a fortune, just ask our mystery woman from earlier.

With her tickets to easy street in hand, she hoisted them up as she left Prescott Meat Market and said, "$4! Winning tickets! One and one!"

Good luck everyone!

