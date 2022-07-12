Big donation for TAMUCC'S spill control school

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Spill Control School at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi got a big donation Tuesday.

Phillips 66 presented the school with a check for $11,000.

The money will be used for some much needed maintenance and repairs to one of their response boats and its trailer.

That includes replacing equipment on the boat that has rusted out.

The boat's engine also needs an overhaul.

It hasn't been used in 3 years because of the pandemic.

Tim Gunter with the National Spill Control School says, "This donation from Phillips 66 is extremely important so that we can have boats to be able to do deployments for different types of spill equipment to teach students from the university, the industry, and the government."

Some of the donation will also be used to buy educational equipment for the school's oil spill training courses.

