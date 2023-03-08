Beyond Van Gogh exhibit headed to Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Cities around the globe are being re-introduced to Vincent Van Gogh's artwork through a new immersive exhibit.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience will open at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds - Berry Pavilion on June 8 and run through August 4.

Immerse yourself in more than 300 of the greatest works of art from Van Gogh in a three-dimensional experience that awakens the senses. Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience includes recognizable classics such as “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well as many revealing self-portraits.

“This distinctive and unique multimedia artistic adventure is deeply resonating with audiences. Encompassing a refreshing new twist unlike art lovers have seen before, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience gives a new appreciation of this tortured artist’s stunning work,” says Justin Paquin, producer of Paquin Entertainment Group.

"Freed from their frames, Van Gogh’s spectacular paintings appear on projection-swathed walls inviting guests to fully immerse themselves into the incredible detail of his work and be enveloped in his ever-shifting, swirling and colorful flowers, cafes and stunning landscapes," added organizers.

Through the immersive experience, the audience is able to hear the artist’s own dreams, thoughts, and words set to music that drives an unmatched narrative experience.

Tickets start at $29.99 for adults and $19.99 for children (ages 5-15), plus ticketing fees. Tickets went on sale on Thursday, March 2, and are available for purchase at www.vangoghcorpuschristi.com.

June 8th 2023 – August 4th 2023 HOURS OF OPERATION:

Monday - Thursday: 10:00 am - 8:00 pm (Last Entry: 7 pm)

Friday & Saturday: 10:00 am - 9:00 pm (Last Entry: 8 pm)