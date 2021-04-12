Ben Bolt VFD hosts fundraiser for engine repairs

ALICE, Texas — Many people might not realize how much equipment and resources are used by firefighters when they are out on the field. It can be a challenge for small volunteer fire departments to find the needed funding for the life-saving job too.

Members of the Jim Wells community came together to support the Ben Bolt volunteer fire department.

Firefighters say all the funds from the benefit will be used for engine repairs for their truck so they can continue to serve the area.

“The current track that we have that got damaged on the ice storm was our truck we used to fight structure fires like houses barns, sheds,” said assistant fire chief Walter Fischer.

Those who waited in line say these firefighters work hard out in the field and having the community backing them up can make a huge difference.

“You gotta have the equipment to do the job so that’s why we support them monetarily or whichever way we can,” said Alice resident Robert Escobar.

Volunteer firefighters say sometimes finding the much-needed funding can be tough. Things like gas, insurance, to engine repairs, can add up but having community support is greatly appreciated.