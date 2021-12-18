Beloved Port Aransas teacher Thom Driver dies at 61

PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Port Aransas teacher Thom Driver has died after a lengthy illness with brain cancer.

Driver, 61, was a teacher for 30 years, including the last nine in Port Aransas. He's spent time as the technical director with the district teaching computer classes and earlier worked with students in special education.

Driver joined the Port Aransas district in 2013. His wife, Sally, has been a teacher for the Port A district for four years. Their son, Thommy, is a third-grader who attends Olsen Elementary School.

Olsen was diagnosed with Glioblastoma brain cancer in June.

Port Aransas Superintendent Sharon McKinney said Driver is one of the most respected teachers in the district by his fellow staff and students.

“Students get to choose who gives them their diploma at the end of the year when they graduate," Pate told KRIS-TV earlier this week. "And so, there’s always teachers rotating in and out for every single student to hand out diplomas. And that’s how you know how popular a teacher is when they’re up there a lot handing out diplomas. And he is one of those guys that gave away a lot of diplomas the last few years.”

Many businesses in the area conducted a fundraising raffle for Driver and his family.

“It devastated all of us when we heard about his diagnoses. So, we wanted to be involved,” Marnie Pate, owner and partner of Port A Escapes and Coldwell Banker, told KRIS-TV earlier this week.

Funeral arrangements are pending, according to the district.

