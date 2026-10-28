Beeville subdivisions are experiencing more rodent activity, residents asked to take action

BEEVILLE, Texas — The City of Beeville is warning residents about increased rodent activity, saying its Developmental Services Department is working to address the issue.

Officials say the department has received "several reports" of rodents in the Bordeaux Estates and Park Hill subdivisions, leading to health concerns.

The city says taking care of the problem is a community effort, and residents are asked to:



Keep their properties free of accumulated trash, debris, overgrown vegetation, and other conditions that may attract or provide shelter for rodents

Ensure garbage is properly secured

Avoid leaving pet food outdoors overnight

Remove any leftover food when feeding outdoor animals

"The City is committed to working toward a resolution and appreciates the cooperation of our residents as we address these concerns," city officials say.

If you are seeing rodent activity, noticing conditions that may contribute to the problem, or have questions, you can reach the City of Beeville Developmental Services Department at 361-358-4641.