Beeville Sheriff's Office urges community to be aware of surroundings after suspicious incident occurred

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bee County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred at a local super center on Monday, August 22, 2022 around 5 p.m.

"It was reported that a juvenile female was approached by an unknown age Hispanic Male, medium built, wearing a black shirt," said officials.

According to the Bee County Sheriff's Office, the male approached the juvenile and grabbed her by her waist. The juvenile then slapped the unknown man's arm and got away.

"The juvenile ran away and located her parents. Parents attempted to locate the male, but he was nowhere to be found," said officials.

The Sheriff's Office is now working to locate video surveillance of the male so he can be identified, and this incident remains an active investigation.

"Sheriff Southmayd urges everyone to be aware of their surroundings and be vigilant. Please report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," added officials.

If you have any information that can help the Bee County Sheriff’s Office identify this male, please call the Sheriff's Office at (361) 362-3221.