Beeville Police Department investigating officer-involved shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Beeville.

The shooting occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning at the OYO Hotel located at 3609 North Saint Marys Street.

Beeville Police are urging people to avoid the area.

Bee County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Ronnie Jones says the investigation is still active and details are limited at this time.

