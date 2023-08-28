Beeville officer-involved shooting leaves one man dead

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A knife-wielding man having a mental episode ended up dead Sunday morning after Beeville Police officers were forced to defend themselves.

According to a post by the City of Beeville, Beeville Police arrived at a call Sunday morning at 6:34 a.m. at the 900 block of W. Jones Street in Beeville and were flagged down and informed that a man was having a mental episode. Two uniformed officers approached the man as he was yelling from inside the house and attempted to talk him onto the porch area. As the officers got closer, they noticed the man had a knife in his hand and gave a verbal command to drop the knife. The man then ran towards the officers through the front window and attacked them with the knife in his hand.

The two officers retreated and told the man to drop the knife again. The officer closest to the attacker used his department-issued taser on the man with no effect as he continued towards the officers aggressively.

The man continued to charge the officers with the knife until he was within 3 to 6 feet from the officer in the lead, when that officer fired three shots at the man, hitting him in the torso.

EMS was called to the scene, and the officers began life-saving efforts on the man, after which he was taken to Spohn Hospital in Beeville, where he was pronounced dead.

The Texas Rangers were requested by Beeville Police Chief Kevin Behr to take the lead in this officer-involved shooting criminal investigation.

The officer involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the department's separate internal affairs investigation process, as this is department policy.

