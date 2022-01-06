Watch
Beeville man jailed on murder charges after mother's death

Joe Gabriel Perez charged in death of his mother
Bee County Sheriff's Department.
Joe Gabriel Perez remains in Bee County Jail on murder charges in connection with the death of his mother, Juanita Saldivar.
Joe Gabriel Perez
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jan 06, 2022
BEEVILLE, Texas — A 35-year-old Beeville man is in jail after being charged with murdering his mother, Bee County Sheriff's deputies said.

Joe Gabriel Perez remains in Bee County Jail without a bond being set. He is expected to be magistrated later Thursday, deputies said.

Juanita Saldivar was found deceased inside her home on Tuesday morning on Houlihan Street in the Blueberry Hills subdivision by deputies and Texas Department of Safety troopers. Through investigation, deputies determined her death was a homicide. She was Perez's mother.

Sheriff Alden Southmayd said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
