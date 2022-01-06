Beeville man jailed on murder charges after mother's death

BEEVILLE, Texas — A 35-year-old Beeville man is in jail after being charged with murdering his mother, Bee County Sheriff's deputies said.

Joe Gabriel Perez remains in Bee County Jail without a bond being set. He is expected to be magistrated later Thursday, deputies said.

Juanita Saldivar was found deceased inside her home on Tuesday morning on Houlihan Street in the Blueberry Hills subdivision by deputies and Texas Department of Safety troopers. Through investigation, deputies determined her death was a homicide. She was Perez's mother.

Sheriff Alden Southmayd said the incident remains under investigation.