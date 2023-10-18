Beeville ISD mixed varsity choir prepares to head to Nationals in February

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Harmonic sounds fill the atrium at A.C. Jones High School in Beeville where students are preparing for the Southwest American Choral Directors Association Convention.

Jayden Ford is a senior in the Beeville varsity mixed choir and she said nothing is like having a home away from home.

"It's a stress reliever just to let it all out," Ford said.

She said that when she sings, she believes that she is tapping into her peace that lies within.

"I know when I step through those doors that I can be myself and I can be confident and I can have fun, and I'm accepted, and I'm loved and it's just so fun to make that sound with those people," Ford said.

This is the first year in the schools history that they have been invited to the Southwest American Choral Directors' Association Convention. This convention combines choirs from all across the Southwest region.

Head Choral Director, Cesar Galaviz told KRIS 6 News that it hasn't been an easy road.

"When I first took the job in Beeville, it was a challenge," Galaviz said. "But it was an opportunity for me to do something and it was an opportunity for me to grow, and (...) to lead an ensemble. It was my first time leading a full ensemble, a full choral program."

Micah Martinez said that he hopes everyone knows that hard work is the key to success.

"I hope I leave the legacy of hard work, and dedication will get you to the top," he said. "I hope that the legacy that I leave with the underclassmen and that everyone keeps continuing to grow and get better as the years go on and that Beeville ISD does not fall away from the podium that we are on right now."

But for Galaviz, he said hard work is what's sending them to nationals

"If you put yourself and get yourself that high knowledge and take anything to become better as a person, as a worker, as a student, the fruits are going to be able to come," he said.

The varsity mixed choir will leave for the convention in February 2024.

