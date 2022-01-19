Beeville ISD closes schools until Jan. 24 due to staff shortages, COVID-19

BEEVILLE, Texas — Beeville Independent School District will be canceling classes Wednesday Jan. 19 through Friday Jan. 21 due to staff shortages caused by COVID-19.

Beeville ISD Superintendent Travis Fanning confirmed to KRIS 6 News that Beeville schools were being left without teachers after many either contracted COVID-19, or their children did.

"This decision was made solely on our shortage of staff, as we could not provide an effective learning environment for our students," said a letter to Beeville parents and staff members.

Classes are expected to resume Jan. 24, and masks are required until Jan. 31.

In the meantime, Grab and Go meals will be provided for students Jan. 19 and 20. Students can pick up their lunches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at FMC Elementary and Moreno Jr. High School.

Extracurricular events will not be affected by the school closures.