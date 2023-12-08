Beeville Independent School District receives email regarding potential threat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to a Facebook post on the Beeville Independent School District's page, an email regarding a potential threat targeting multiple schools statewide was received.

The Beeville ISD Police and local law enforcement have launched an investigation and an early release for schools has been put in place. Students were released at 9:30 a.m. as a precautionary measure.

The post indicates that all students who utilize district transportation will be transported home. All extracurricular activities are canceled as well.

Beeville ISD encourages the public to reach out to the school administration with any questions or concerns.

This is a developing story, please check back with KRIS 6 News for more updates.


