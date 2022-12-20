Beeville family checks off their Christmas list

CORPUS CHRISTI — With five days of Christmas shopping left, I spent the day with one family getting their last minute gifts Monday morning at La Palmera Mall.

“Oh this is a nice color,” Tara Gutierrez said holding up a shirt so her husband Daniel could see.

“I need first, for my friends gifts cause Christmas is coming,” Tara said.

Tara and Daniel braved the crowds to grab gifts last minute.

“My husband is off and my eldest son is at school,” Tara said. “So this is the right time, the perfect time to go shopping.”

The couple lives in Beeville with their 10-year-old son, their 3-year- old Daniella and 2-year-old Doel.

“We’ve been so busy because of my kids going to school, like school programs” Tara said.

She said shopping was normally a stressful chore alone.

“The traffic and the kids by myself is really hard,” Tara said

“I work at night,” Daniel, a nurse, said.

The couple said shopping together is a time they cherish.

Their biggest piece of advice was simple: To follow Santa’s lead and have a list.

“Actually I have a list on my phone,” Tara said.

Even though she wasn’t on the list, Tara ended up getting a thing or two.

“Yes I actually wanna buy something for myself,” she said.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” I said.

The deals they couldn’t find in store, they said they would look online.

“I’m going to do some online shopping because some of the stuff I want is not here,” Tara said.

For the Gutierrez family it’s more about the present, than the presents.

