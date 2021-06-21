Beeville Couple retires after 56 years of bowling

BEEVILLE, Texas — A group of bowlers in Beeville are in a league of their own. The 55 plus bowling league bowls every Wednesday afternoon at the Bee Family Fun Center located at 3900 N Saint Mary's Street in Beeville.

Recently, 96 year-old Nancy Perez and 95 year-old Paul Perez retired from bowling. The couple have traveled across the United States for bowling tournaments since 1955.

“When I married her, she got me interested in bowling,” said Paul Perez,

Nancy said she started bowling because classes were free and it was a fun hobby for her and her friends.

“That day I liked bowling and that's good exercise for me,” said Nancy Perez.

She said her most memorable moment bowling came from tournaments and games.

“Was the very first time I made my first 200, I cant even remember when,” she said.

The Perez’s said the league has given them joy, memories and a family of other bowlers. But they knew it was time for them to hang up the shoes and call it quits.

“Well I wanted to and I didn’t want to but I cannot stand and I loose my balance, and my arm is not steady anymore so I had to retire,” she said.

Right now, the league has 21 bowlers from the ages of 61 to 79. Vice President Susan Dragon said the league helps people get out of the house and meet others.

“We have some great people on this league, it’s like we’re one big family and we have just a lot of fun,” said Dragon. “Bowling for us is like just to have fun, it’s not any competition or anything for us."

At the age of 91, Lillie Ramon retired after 48 years of bowling and said she misses it, but encourages others to play.

“Don’t give it up unless you absolutely have too,” said Ramon.

For more information about the 55 plus bowling league you can contact Vice President Susan Dragon at 830-583-6174 or to contact Bee Family Fun Center 361-358-5959.

